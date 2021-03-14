DIA closes all six runways due to inclement weather and poor visibility

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport closed all six runways Sunday, due to low visibility on the airfield.

DIA said their terminal and concourses will all remain open to passengers and their concessions and vending machines throughout the airport will be open as well.

Officials said inbound and outbound access to the airport on Peña Boulevard is also open, however, they say traveling the road is difficult due to low visibility and icy roads.

Airport officials are asking drivers to give their snowplow crews room to clear the roadways and encourage travelers to or from the airport to consider riding the RTD A-Line instead, which they say is currently running with minimal delays.

For those who are planning to pick someone up from DIA, they strongly recommend that you use the commuter rail line instead.

At the time this article was written, the airport received 19 inches of snow which was an increase of 8 inches from the last National Weather Service update, a few hours earlier. Nearly 850 flights have been canceled, 61 flights have been delayed and another 6 flights have been diverted.