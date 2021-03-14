Avalanche Warning issued along Colorado’s front range

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Avalance Information Center issued an Avalanche Warning on Sunday that extends across Colorado's Front Range.

The CAIC said backcountry travelers could easily trigger avalanches that can run naturally during periods of high-intensity snowfall.

The CAIC warned that backcountry travel is dangerous and is not recommended, saying that traveling on or under all steep slopes should be avoided. For more information, you can visit the CAIC at: http://colorado.gov/avalanche