Pueblo Overflow Emergency Shelter opens Saturday and Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Transit Center opened as an Overflow Emergency Warming Shelter for Saturday and Sunday night.

This comes as Southern Colorado is set to experience cold temperatures and snow.

This is the following schedule for the shelter:

Saturday, March 13, 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Sunday, March 14, 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The Transit Center is located at 123 Court Street. Pueblo police say it can hold up to 25 people with proper social distancing protocols in place.