More than 1,200 Pueblo residents without power
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roughly 1,200 Pueblo residents were out of power Saturday morning.
According to Black Hills Energy, the initial reports came in at 9:58 a.m. of a power outage.
They say 1,252 customers are affected in the southwest region of Pueblo.
Black Hills Energy says the estimated restoration time is 12:30 p.m.
While Pueblo isn't expected to receive the brunt of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Pueblo encourages residents to be prepared in case of a prolonged outage.
They advise people:
- Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat
- Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat
- Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing
- Eat and drink to provide your body with energy that will keep it warm
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol
- Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors
To monitor power outages, go to the Black Hills Energy website
No word on what caused the power outage.
