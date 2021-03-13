More than 1,200 Pueblo residents without power

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roughly 1,200 Pueblo residents were out of power Saturday morning.

According to Black Hills Energy, the initial reports came in at 9:58 a.m. of a power outage.

They say 1,252 customers are affected in the southwest region of Pueblo.

Black Hills Energy says the estimated restoration time is 12:30 p.m.

While Pueblo isn't expected to receive the brunt of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Pueblo encourages residents to be prepared in case of a prolonged outage.

They advise people:

Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing

Eat and drink to provide your body with energy that will keep it warm

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors

To monitor power outages, go to the Black Hills Energy website

No word on what caused the power outage.