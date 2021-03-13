Skip to Content
Published 10:25 am

More than 1,200 Pueblo residents without power

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roughly 1,200 Pueblo residents were out of power Saturday morning.

According to Black Hills Energy, the initial reports came in at 9:58 a.m. of a power outage.

They say 1,252 customers are affected in the southwest region of Pueblo.

Black Hills Energy says the estimated restoration time is 12:30 p.m.

While Pueblo isn't expected to receive the brunt of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Pueblo encourages residents to be prepared in case of a prolonged outage.

They advise people:

  • Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat
  • Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat
  • Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing
  • Eat and drink to provide your body with energy that will keep it warm
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors

To monitor power outages, go to the Black Hills Energy website

No word on what caused the power outage.

