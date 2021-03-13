Build a snowman for patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital of Colorado is asking people across the state to bring a smile to a child's face who has to be in the hospital by making snowmen.

In partnership with Generation Wild, Children's Hospital of Colorado hopes to brighten patients' days through the "Say Hi with a Snowman" campaign.

The campaign encourages patients at Children's Hospital to submit drawings of their dream snowman. The hospital will then pair families who volunteer through Generation Wild to bring these creations to life.

“Most Coloradans have distinct memories of the snowy days they experienced as children,” said Chris Castilian, executive director of GOCO. “There’s nothing like bundling up and bounding outside to play in the fresh snow. This winter, Generation Wild hopes to inspire more kids and families to enjoy the outdoors, lift spirits, and spread a little kindness through building a snowman together for Grandma, a neighbor, or even a child who is hospitalized. We believe that simple [acts] can go a long way toward reducing the stressful feelings children are experiencing during this difficult time."

Photos and videos of the snowmen can be shared through social media using the hashtag #SayHiWithASnowman.

Anyone interested in participating as a snowman-builder can sign up here.