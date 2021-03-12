Colorado Springs businesses ask customers to think twice during weekend snowstorm

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Inclement weather is no stranger to Colorado businesses, but it could mean trouble for those already struggling under the losses of the pandemic. Still, restaurants and other shops in downtown Colorado Springs are keeping the safety of its employees, and customers, in mind.

Heather Blair, district manager of Bambino's, says it isn't worth it to drive in the kind of conditions anticipated in this weekend's snowstorm.

"We use our best judgement," Heather says.

"If we think the roads are going to be super icy, sometimes we close early to let our staff get home safe."

Heather says she's been watching the forecast closely. Though she hopes the storm will be less impactful as expected, she wants anyone who decides to venture out to think twice and be careful - even if that means a slow work day for the restaurant.

"It's crazy because, actually what we've noticed is sometimes, snow days really bring people in because they might be traveling and trying to get off the road," Heather explains.

"But sometimes the snow days really throw you for a loop and they're your busiest days."

Downtown streets could be among the last to be plowed because the interstates and main roads come first. Meanwhile, salted sidewalks and treated roads in this area only help so much. As much as Heather and the rest of the Bambino's staff love their customers, she says it's not worth your life for pizza...but hope you will join them for lunch or dinner when the snowstorm passes.

"We'll get through it. It'll only be a few days and then Colorado will be sunshine again."