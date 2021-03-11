Prediction: Snow totals across the Front Range this weekend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The time has finally come to release a snowfall accumulation forecast. These are totals for Friday night through Sunday evening. Keep reading for storm details.

Denver: 14-24"

Colorado Springs: 4-6"

Pueblo: 1-3"

Monument: 10-16"

Woodland Park: 8-14"

Fountain: 1-3"

Notice that snowfall totals vary widely in a very short distance through El Paso County. Many people in the Colorado Springs area will deal with greatly differing conditions. This is due to the position of the low-pressure system as it passes through the state, a fluctuation in temperatures, amongst many other variables. Disagreement still exists in ensemble and model data, but the likely outcome is for northern El Paso County to get the brunt of this system, at least in our immediate area. Small variations in the track of the low-pressure system will be a big influencer in snowfall accumulation numbers. The Palmer Divide through northern Colorado is still the overall bullseye.

Here's an example between the GFS model and Bams15k(Baron in-house model). Again this is just an example of model discrepancy and shouldn't be taken as an actual forecast.

Back to the forecast.

Canon City: 4-8"

Westcliffe: 4-8"

Boone: T-1"

Snow showers will develop across much of the area late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will begin for regions in El Paso/Douglas/Teller Counties by early Saturday afternoon and continue through into the day Sunday. Winds will also play a big role with gusts to 30mph by Saturday night, and increasing to 40mph by Sunday afternoon for the Colorado Springs area. Stronger winds are expected through the gap. Blizzard-like conditions are looking more likely for Sunday as visibilities could drop below a quarter-mile for an extended period of time. Stay tuned for updates.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.