Colorado Springs police looking for suspect in attempted robbery that ended in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released more information on a Family Dollar store robbery that ended in a shooting.

On Monday, at 6:05 p.m., two suspects dressed in black clothes and black faces masks entered the Family Dollar store at 2325 East Platte Ave.

According to CSPD, one suspect approached the clerk and demanded money, the other suspect attempted to take a customer's purse.

A struggle ensued between and the clerk produced a handgun. One suspect was shot and the other fled the scene.

One of the suspects was shot and taken to a local hospital. He underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD says the suspect that sustained the gunshot wound has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. He is in stable condition at the hospital and has been charged with Robbery.

Detectives also identified the other suspect as Marshunn Anderson, 26, of Colorado Springs. CSPD released a warrant for his arrest and he is being charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information or was a witness to this event is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867.