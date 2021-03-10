CDOT urges motorists to plan now and avoid traveling during upcoming snowstorm

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With the possibility of a high-impact snowstorm across the state Saturday, CDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads.

According to CDOT, heavy accumulations are possible along I-70, I-25, and other highways along the foothills and the Front Range. Additionally, heavy snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel.

CDOT says this is what drivers need to know:

If you're traveling, plan to reach your destination before Friday evening

Avoid traveling on impacted roads Denver metro area I-70 Mountain Corridor I-25 South Gap construction zone

Be prepared for road closures, I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roads in the Eastern Plains might close

CDOT crews will be out in force and plowing roads, however, plows will make multiple passes on these roads during the storm and will not be able to plow the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed

Travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons

Do not attempt to drive without the appropriate tires with good tread

Leave ample distance behind vehicles when driving

Do not pass snowplows

If you're out in the storm, have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel, and other survival supplies

People are also urged to "know before you go"

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws, and other winter storm-related guidance, click here.