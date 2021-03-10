CDOT urges motorists to plan now and avoid traveling during upcoming snowstorm
COLORADO (KRDO) -- With the possibility of a high-impact snowstorm across the state Saturday, CDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads.
According to CDOT, heavy accumulations are possible along I-70, I-25, and other highways along the foothills and the Front Range. Additionally, heavy snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel.
CDOT says this is what drivers need to know:
- If you're traveling, plan to reach your destination before Friday evening
- Avoid traveling on impacted roads
- Denver metro area
- I-70 Mountain Corridor
- I-25 South Gap construction zone
- Be prepared for road closures, I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roads in the Eastern Plains might close
- CDOT crews will be out in force and plowing roads, however, plows will make multiple passes on these roads during the storm and will not be able to plow the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed
- Travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons
- Do not attempt to drive without the appropriate tires with good tread
- Leave ample distance behind vehicles when driving
- Do not pass snowplows
- If you're out in the storm, have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel, and other survival supplies
People are also urged to "know before you go"
- Road conditions and travel information
- Sign up for project or travel alerts
- See scheduled lane closures
- Connect with CDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook
For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws, and other winter storm-related guidance, click here.
