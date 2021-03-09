Colorado Springs man in custody after barricading himself in bedroom

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wanted for escape is in custody after barricading himself in a Colorado Springs Home.

According to Sand Creek Division, officers arrived at the 1800 block of Kodiak Drive after receiving an anonymous tip that Robert Jones. Jr., 26, was staying at a home in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to a resident who confirmed that Jones was inside and was refusing to surrender.

Officers say they entered the home and found Jones had barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

First, officers attempted to persuade Jones to surrender by speaking to him over the phone, but still he wouldn't come out.

That's when the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit arrived at the scene and sprayed O.C. into the bedroom, forcing Jones out of the room.

Police then managed to arrest Jones.