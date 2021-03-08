Wyoming lifting mask mandate and restrictions on bars, restaurants, and theaters

News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Monday he is removing the statewide mask requirements, lifting all restrictions on bars, restaurants, and theaters effective March 16.

The decision was detailed in a press release on Gov. Gordon's website.

"This decision reflects the state's continually improving health metrics and is consistent with the Governor's approach of balancing public health with protecting livehood."

The press release also included a quote from Gov. Gordon.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

However, the face covering protocol is set to remain in place in K-12 schools.

To read the full statement, click here.