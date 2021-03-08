Scheduling mix-up at Colorado Springs COVID-19 vaccine clinic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A scheduling mix-up at a Colorado Springs COVID-19 vaccine clinic left many people confused and concerned.

Officials say a company called COVID Check Colorado was responsible for the scheduling mix-up.

The company says it reached out to more than 400 people to confirm appointments that had been rescheduled, but they also say they may not have reached everyone personally.

That resulted in dozens of people showed up at the vaccine clinic on Monday at the Broadmoor World Arena only to find out their appointments were canceled.

Now, COVID Check Colorado says anyone impacted by the scheduling issues who need their second vaccine can get it on March 13.

People who needed their first vaccine can call the vaccine help number on the Centura Health website to reschedule their appointment.