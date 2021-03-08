New Colorado Springs Fire Chief sworn in Monday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed a new fire chief Monday.

Randy Royal replaces Ted Collas, who retired after 36 years of service to Colorado Springs.

CSFD shared one final statement from Collas:

Final message from Chief Ted Collas- Thank you all for the role you have played in what has been nothing short of a... Posted by Colorado Springs Fire Department on Friday, March 5, 2021

Collas thanked everyone who helped give him a "remarkable career."

On Monday, CSFD swore-in Royal to the role as Fire Chief by Mayor Suthers.

Royal has been with the department for more than 34-years, and has 42 years of emergency service work under his belt.

CSFD says Royal is honored to fill the position and that he will continue to look for ways to uphold and enhance public safety.

In addition to a new Fire Chief, CSFD made history with swearing-in Jayme McConnellogue as Deputy Chief. According to the department, McConnellogue now holds the highest highest position ever held by a woman for CSFD.

McConnellogue has been with the fire department since 1998 and has been a firefighter, paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief.

Also at Monday's ceremony, Mayor Suthers administered the oath of office for Carrick Patterson to Battalion Chief, Josh Winter to Captain, Ian Elliott to Lieutenant, and Patrick Bruner to Paramedic.