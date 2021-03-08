Children’s Hospital Colorado expanding resources to fight rising youth suicides amid pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado is expanding its services for children struggling with mental and behavioral health needs, amid rising trends during the pandemic.

The hospital is expanding a pilot program implemented in a handful of local school districts to improve behavioral health outreach and connect students with community resources.

It also plans to resume construction on a new behavioral health clinic, which was placed on hold last year due to the pandemic.

According to the hospital, youth suicides doubled during the pandemic in El Paso County, rising from six to 12, compared to the same time last year.

