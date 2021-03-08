Skip to Content
600-800 street-racers shutdown I-225

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Between 600-800 street-racers crowded southbound I-225 Sunday night in Aurora, causing a gridlock between Colfax and Alameda avenues.

Aurora Police said several of the vehicles were “intentionally blocking the shoulders” of the interstate, to prevent the police from reaching the area where the illegal street-racing took place.

Aurora PD said the group will “continue engaging in street racing in various areas” Sunday night, which they said included the area near 33rd Avenue and Telluride Street. Police said they will “continue to try and manage the situation.”

