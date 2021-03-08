600-800 street-racers shutdown I-225

News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Between 600-800 street-racers crowded southbound I-225 Sunday night in Aurora, causing a gridlock between Colfax and Alameda avenues.

#TrafficAlert I-225 Southbound from Alameda to Colfax is gridlocked due to street racers blocking and interfering with traffic. APD is on scene working to address the traffic violations, please avoid area to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/DsjVSP93PT — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

Aurora Police said several of the vehicles were “intentionally blocking the shoulders” of the interstate, to prevent the police from reaching the area where the illegal street-racing took place.

Aurora PD said the group will “continue engaging in street racing in various areas” Sunday night, which they said included the area near 33rd Avenue and Telluride Street. Police said they will “continue to try and manage the situation.”