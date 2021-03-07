People confused after Broadmoor World Arena COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People reached out to KRDO with concerns Sunday after showing up to the Broadmoor World Arena only to later find out a mass vaccination clinic there had been canceled.

"We had no idea. Everybody was clueless," said Ingrid, a frontline worker who talked to KRDO Sunday night.

Ingrid was scheduled to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and told us it was a huge disappointment after waiting for months.

"Very frustrating. You don't want to get sick, you don't want to die, and when the opportunity came up to get the vaccination, we were really excited," she said.

"We understand that wires get crossed, we just don't know what to do next," local teacher Nicole Murphy added.

The organization responsible for scheduling Centura Health's vaccination clinics at the Broadmoor World Arena sent KRDO a statement Sunday night saying in part:

"As a health and safety precaution for those scheduled to receive and administer vaccines on the bitter cold Sunday of February 14th, COVIDCheck Colorado initiated an early closure at the Broadmoor World Arena vaccination site and rescheduled appointments for a later date. As a result, on March 2nd COVIDCheck Colorado emailed and texted 437 individuals to confirm that their second dose of the vaccine had been rescheduled from March 7th to either March 6th or March 13th."

The statement continues: "While we made every effort to also call individuals, we recognize that we may not have personally reached everyone, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this caused those who visited the World Arena today. Anyone who was impacted by our rescheduling and still needs to receive their second dose is confirmed for March 13th, which is well within the recommended time period to receive the second dose. We're working hard to reach every individual impacted and look forward to welcoming them to the World Arena in Colorado Springs on March 13th."

Anyone with additional questions about vaccines through Centura Health can click here and call the help number listed on the health organization's website.