Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crashing into a pole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD said a motorcyclist received significant injuries after hitting a light pole at the intersection of Constitution and Avondale, late Saturday night.

According to police, they were dispatched to a call of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Constitution Ave and Avondale Dr., around midnight on Saturday. The crash caused Constitution Avenue to be shut down for several hours.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after he struck the pole.

No other information was available at the time of this writing.