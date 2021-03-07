Highway 50 back open, firefighters extinguish brush fire in Pueblo West

News

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes are back open on Highway 50 in Pueblo West, after a brush fire forced the closure of eastbound lanes on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo West Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on the south side of the highway, forcing the closure of eastbound lanes by McCulloch Blvd.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but remain to monitor for any potential hot spots.

The fire department is asking drivers to be mindful of crews still in the area.