Sierra squeaks past Harrison in wild finish

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a game worthy of the rivalry. The Sierra Stallions came away with a 45-44 win over Harrison, in a game that featured one of the wildest finishes in recent memory.

With just 11 seconds left, Sierra trailed by a point. Stallions junior Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola drove the length of the court and scored the go-ahead basket with just seconds remaining.

Harrison was slow to inbound the ball. When the Panthers finally did, Kahli Dotison threw up a full-court shot and banked it in at the buzzer. Not everyone on Sierra saw the shot, and both teams celebrated as if they'd won.

After a review, the officials correctly ruled the basket did not count, and Sierra won 45-44.