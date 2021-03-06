Congressman Lamborn announces U.S. Service Academies nominees

News

Colorado Springs, Colo (KRDO) - Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Saturday that fifty students from Colorado's Fifth Congressional District would receive his nomination for entry into one of the four service academies; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

This year's fifty nominees were selected based on meeting or exceeding Congressman Lamborn's selection process to enter the esteemed military academies.

For a complete list of Congressman Lamborn's Service Academy Nominees for 2025, you can visit this website.