Rocky Ford man found guilty of criminal negligent homicide in wife’s death

News

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man accused of killing his wife was found guilty of criminal negligent homicide.

Justin Schneider was found guilty of Criminal Negligent Homicide in the death of his wife, Wendy Schneider. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The verdict came in Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Schneider was accused of killing his wife in December of 2018.

According to Rocky Ford police, officers were called to the Schneider home on the 1700 block of Swink Ave. on December 22, 2018, on reports of an accidental shooting. First responders took Wendy to Parkview Medical Center, where she died a week later.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations opened the case in Jan. 2019, and in July of 2019, Schneider was summoned to the Otero County courthouse.

He was formally charged with two felonies, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide. However, none of the charges accused him of intentionally hurting Wendy.

In January of 2020, Wendy's family told KRDO they didn't believe the charges properly reflected the crime.

Friday, Wendy's daughter told KRDO's Dan Beedie she thought the punishment is sufficient. She also said that while the sentence doesn't reflect the crime, she now believes manslaughter was the appropriate charge after finding out more evidence during the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.