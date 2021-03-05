Doctor reflects on COVID-19 pandemic, one year after first confirmed case in Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Colorado, medical professionals are reflecting on the pandemic and its lasting effects on the health care industry.

On March 5th, 2020 the state identified it's first known case of COVID-19. Since then, nearly 6,000 Coloradans have been lost to the deadly virus.

A top doctor at Penrose-St. Francis is offering his perspective on the events in the last year.

Tonight, Governor Jared Polis is also asking Coloradans to participate in a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost.

