Winning photos picked for Colorado driver’s license redesign

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A winning design for Colorado's driver licenses has been picked.

Photographers Matt Nunez, from Glenwood Springs, and Gabriel Dupon won the design contest with their photos after getting the most votes from the public.

The winning photo on the front is a photo of Mount Sneffels in the San Juan Mountain Range, west of Ouray and north of Telluride. Mount Sneffels is currently on Colorado's driver's license and identification cards.

The winning photo on the back is of Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park.

The Colorado Department of Revenue received more than 400 submissions from 119 artists.

In January, the submissions were narrowed down and Coloradans were asked to vote.

Nunez and Dupon will both receive a $500 grant. According to the DMV, the grants were made possible by the Colorado Creative Industries, a division of Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).

The license redesign will be implemented in fall of 2021.

To learn more about the winning designs, click here.