Downtown Colorado Springs economy growing despite Covid-19 setbacks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In March of 2020, businesses downtown were closing their doors amid the first wave of COVID-19. One year later, how are those businesses doing now?

Officials with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, an organization that serves to ensure economic success downtown, said by the end of 2020, they saw more new businesses opening downtown than closing.

Existing business are holding up too. Officials with Downtown Partnership said they provided almost $700,000 in grants to 95 businesses downtown. Of those 95 spots, only one of them closed during the pandemic.

“We have the largest concentration of independently owned restaurants and boutiques combined than anywhere in our community," said Laurel Prud'Homme, Vice President of Communication for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. "We know when our downtown is strong, it also sets the stage for a stronger city economy."

Officials with the Downtown Partnership said they have seen foot traffic increase downtown since the start of vaccine roll-outs, but businesses still have a challenging few months ahead.

Even before the pandemic, the beginning of the year was historically the slowest for shops and restaurants.

The Downtown Partnership intends to hold events in the near future to hopefully drive sales downtown.

New businesses opening downtown in March: