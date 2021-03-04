Colorado lawmakers push for anti-doxxing legislation to protect public health workers

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers are working to pass legislation, which would provide protections for public health workers.

The bill, sponsored by Colorado Springs Rep. Terri Carver and Thornton Rep. Yadira Caraveo, would offer public health workers the same anti-doxxing protections currently provided for some law enforcement officials.

This would allow them the ability to remove their personal information from pubic records available online. It would also make it a misdemeanor to post personal information of a public health worker online, which could be considered threatening to them or their family.

After passing in the House Judiciary Committee Monday, the legislation now heads to the house floor.

A separate bill would extend the same anti-doxxing protections to employees at the Department of Corrections.

Watch KRDO News Channel 13 starting at 5 p.m. for updates.