The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission set

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions announced the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission was set.

The final six commissioners are:

Martha Coleman (D, CD-2)

Moussa Diawara (U, CD-5)

Carly Hare (U, CD-4)

Jason Kelly (R, CD-3)

JulieMarie Shepherd (R, CD-6)

Simon Tafoya (D, CD-1)

According to the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, Colorado currently has seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The number of congressional seats each state has is based on population.

For more information on the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commissioners, click here.