Some essential workers pushed back in Colorado’s new vaccination plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New changes to the state's vaccination plan will allow some groups access to the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected, while pushing others back.

Phase 1B.3, which begins on Friday, includes people age 60 or older, those with two or more high risk conditions, and essential grocery and agricultural workers.

Restaurant workers, which were previously included in the next phase have been pushed back to 1B.4, along with other groups.

Meantime, higher education staff are newly eligible for phase 1B.4.

