Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cooler & Breezy – 2/28/2021

Overview: We’re tracking cool air through Monday. Tuesday & Wednesday look warm, but another system may affect the area later in the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with scattered snow showers over and near the mountains southwest of Pueblo where a few inches of snow could accumulate over the higher peaks/passes. Some brief snow showers may also develop over and near Pikes Peak, but they should remain pretty light. Our major population centers should miss out on any significant precipitation with just a few flurries possible near the mountains. Although the wind will be lighter than it was on Saturday, there will still be enough of a breeze to put a bite into the air today as high temperatures only reach the 30s to near 40 for the plains with 20s to near 30 over our local mountain communities.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures falling in the teens to lower 20s for most areas.

Extended: Most areas look to remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday looks breezy to windy at times and warmer with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s for the plains. We’ll track another storm near the area late next week that at the very least should keep the wind going and bring some cooler air back to the area, but it’s not yet clear if we should expect precipitation. Next weekend looks warmer again.