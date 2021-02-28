Drugs and cash seized in routine traffic stop

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A routine traffic stop in Pueblo Saturday night led to an arrest and a seizure of drugs and cash.

According to police, officers made a routine traffic stop of a car that had the wrong license plates.

Officers issued the driver a citation but became suspicious based on the behavior of the car's occupants and asked if they could search the car for anything illegal.

Police said the driver gave consent, and during the search, officers found over a pound of methamphetamines, 9 grams of heroin, cash, and a digital scale inside the passenger door.

Officers said the suspect, who they have identified as Shannon Ingraham, was arrested and taken into custody.