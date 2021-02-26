Stabbing near Prospect Lake left woman in serious condition

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon near Prospect Lake.

Firefighters first arrived at the Southview Plaza Apartments at 1:50 p.m. and found a woman stabbed several times in the chest area.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious conditions.

Colorado Springs Police said based on the preliminary evidence and nature of the incident, detectives from the CSPD's Violent Crimes Section assumed responsibility for the investigation.

At this time, there's no information about the suspects or what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.