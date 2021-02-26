Pueblo neighbor dispute results in shooting; one man arrested

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police arrested a man after a shooting between neighbors.

On Friday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Evans Avenue at 9:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. According to PPD, the victim was shot by a neighbor during a neighbor dispute.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Gilbert Arthur Jimenez, 67.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police say they are expected to survive.

If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to call Detective Torres at (719)-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-524-7867.