Police work to arrest barricaded suspect in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Police arrested a wanted person who had barricaded themselves inside a home in east Colorado Springs.

CSPD reported that an emergency message was sent to neighbors near the 5700 block of Hermit Pass Drive saying to stay away from windows and doors.

By about 3:45 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

We're working on getting more information from a CSPD spokesperson. Check back for updates.