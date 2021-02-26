Dillon Ice Castles open to 50% capacity for last week

News

DILLON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ice Castles near Dillon are closing for the season on March 6.

For the last week, operators say the Ice Castles will open up to 50% capacity. The increase in capacity happens as Summit County moves to Level Yellow on the state's COVID dial.

Due to the pandemic, this season has been limited to just 30% capacity.

While more people are going to be allowed into the Ice Castles, social distancing of six feet and face masks are required.

