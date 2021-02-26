Colorado lawmakers propose bill mandating gun owners lock up firearms at home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill introduced in Colorado would create a law requiring all firearms to be secured when not in use.
House Bill 1106, known as the Safe Storage Of Firearms bill was introduced last year but didn't advance due to COVID-19. This year, Democrats believe it will pass, which is something Second Amendment advocates fear is true.
The bill, if approved, would require any firearm in a gun owner's home to be secured either in a safe or in its case with some sort of locking mechanism while not in use. Failure to comply would result in a class two misdemeanor.
In addition to strict storage guidelines for gun owners, this bill puts gun shops on the hook as well. Failure to provide a gun lock with any firearm purchase would result in a maximum $500 fine.
"The goal is to try and change behavior and stop the accident from happening in the first place,” says Representative Kyle Mullica with District 34 and also one of the sponsors of this bill. "I own a firearm, I'm a hunter," Mullica says. "I believe in the right to protect your family in your house but I also think that with owning a firearm comes a great responsibility."
He says this bill was written after a study done by Children's Hospital of Colorado found there was an average of one shooting-related injury for those zero to 19-years-old and one death every week. Most of those deaths occurring in teens who used a firearm not belonging to them to commit suicide.
Mullica says, "We believe this bill will end that trajectory and help save lives and that's why we are fighting so hard for it."
Others are fighting hard against it, like Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a non-profit gun rights advocacy group in Colorado.
"This [bill] is nothing more than politicians trying to turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals," says executive director Taylor Rhodes. One concern RMGO has is if someone breaks into a gun owner's house in the middle of the night, they won't have time to unlock their firearm. But Mullica says that is addressed in the bill.
"This doesn't apply if the weapon or firearm is on-person or within reach," Mullica says.
Enforcement is another aspect advocacy groups say will be impossible to implement. But their biggest critique is that this bill goes hand-in-hand with another they opposed and even filed a lawsuit against, the Red Flag law.
"The way we are looking at this is it's a tack on to the red flag bill in 2019," Rhodes says. "Say that someone that was red-flagged, their guns weren't locked up properly they would then charge them with this crime."
This Monday, there will be a committee hearing for the bill where the public will have its voice heard. Rhodes anticipates a big turnout from those who will speak against it.
Comments
11 Comments
Democrats are worried
Maybe we can pass a law requiring cell phones to be locked up while driving too! If it saves a life it’s worth it
Locking up cell phones while driving is a good idea. Texting while driving causes many accidents.
I agree with this as well, if we are going to infringe on our 2nd amendment rights, then lets pass all sorts of draconian laws to protect us.
What else Umm how about requiring vehicles to be locked when not in use, power tools, kitchen knives, the stove top, and to combat obesity the fridge and pantry as well.
How about this, mandate public education teach a NRA approved gun safety class. Kids should grow up knowing how to safely handle firearms.
If I thought it would work, I’d support it. But the fact that texting while driving is already illegal shows it doesn’t work.
Not enforceable
The marxist democrats are always searching for ways to harass gun owners and attack our second ammendment.
When needed for self defense quick access can make the difference between life and death, a locked up gun can delay access with deadly results. The decision to lock up their gun(s) or not should be up to the gun owner based on their individual home situation and personal choice.
WE MUST NEVER FORGET THE VOTER FRAUD TO GET SLOW JOE THE MARXIST PUPPET IN AS PRESIDENT AND CONTIUE TO DEMAND INVESTIGATIONS OF BALLOT SIGNATURES AND VOTING MACHINES..WE NOW HAVE CRIMINAL MARXIST DDEMOCRATS OCCUPYING OUR GOVERNMENT ON A MISSION TO DESTROY AMERICA.
Your second paragraph is accurate, and that’s the problem. The fact that this bill includes exceptions when a weapon or firearm is on-person or within reach indicates an attempt to avoid many gun owners’ concerns.
So how else can we save lives of innocent children without imposing on the second amendment rights of lawful gun owners? I don’t have a better solution. Do you?
My home is locked.
Good luck enforcing that.
Will this law Apollo to criminals and stolen guns as well.
Pass it, I am not complying.
Apply
“Failure to provide a gun lock with any firearm purchase would result in a maximum $500 fine.”
This is already a law/requirement.
The problem is this law in not enforceable. The only thing it does is if there is an incident they can tack on the new unlocked law to an individual. Already if this happens typically they do charge the owner with reckless endangerment, involuntary man slaughter or other things. Just like recently the guy out east whose kid shot herself and died. He is in prison now with all sorts of charges.
So what is the point of this law except for political gain. Just like the seatbelt law. You can’t be pulled over for it but if caught they tack it on top of what ever ticket you are already getting.
Don’t we have better things to be working on in our legislative branch than unenforceable feel good laws? Like getting our economy back up and running, supporting struggling small businesses and finding a way to help the energy sector so we don’t have to pay $50/mo for electricity than what we already pay…….. When there are many who can’t even pay their utilities now.
The only people politicians serve are themselves.OR To help put money back to the people who helped them get elected.