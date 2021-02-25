Only two dogs left out of 50 surrendered Siberian huskies in Pikes Peak Region

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier in February, 50 Siberian huskies were surrendered to animal shelters across the front range. Now, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says all but two in our area have been adopted.

Out of the surrendered huskies, nine came to Colorado Springs and five went to Pueblo.

The Humane Society says all the shy dogs were assessed and socialized before going up for adoption.

The last two huskies will be up for adoption soon. The Humane Society says to check their website for updates.

