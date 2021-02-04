Dozens of huskies surrendered to Colorado animal shelters

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four animal shelters along the Front Range came to the aid of an overwhelmed breeder who had more Siberian Huskies than they knew what to do with.

Fifty huskies were surrendered in total, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and they were split up among the four shelters to be assessed and socialized before they can be put up for adoption.

HSPPR got 14 of the huskies, with five of them going to the Pueblo shelter and nine of them going to the Colorado Springs shelter. The rest of them are being taken care of by the Dumb Friends League, the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, and the Larimer Humane Society.

HSPPR says they're "letting the huskies settle in, but will be working with them extensively in our behavior modification program to build their confidence and trust in people."

In the meantime, HSPPR is asking for donations to help with the care that they need.