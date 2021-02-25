Gov. Polis provides State of the State address to Pikes Peak business community

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In his State of the State address Thursday, Governor Jared Polis outlined initiatives to address challenges facing the Pikes Peak business community.

In an effort to reduce costs for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Polis said he's working with legislatures to eliminate the business personal property tax.

"That would reduce paperwork, obviously save them money on taxes themselves. But, even more importantly, the cost preparing that filing and the onerous tax requirements," Polis said.

Polis also addressed current traffic and road congestion needs. He said it's critical that Colorado find a way to modernize the way road projects are funded.

"One of the biggest opportunities this session for the business community, and I want to make sure everyone is really focused on this, is transportation," Polis said.

He outlined a legislative package, which would include ways to prevent a deterioration in funding over time.

Polis said he also hopes to include a reduction of vehicle registration fees.

