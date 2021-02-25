Colorado Springs police find getaway van, suspects still on the loose

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are still searching for suspects involved in a bank robbery after finding the getaway van.

On Wednesday, police responded to a Wells Fargo on Union Boulevard and Research Parkway after two suspects robbed the bank.

According to police, the suspects jumped over the teller counter, threatened to shoot people in the bank, and took an unknown amount of cash.

Police say the suspects fled in an older blue mini-van, which was found at an apartment complex about three miles away.

At this time, CSPD say no arrests have been made.