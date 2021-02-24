COS City Council woman under hot water after ‘transphobic’ tweet

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - All eyes are on Colorado Springs Council member Jill Gaebler of District 5 after she sent out a tweet earlier this month that some are calling "transphobic."

This is the best article I've seen on how the trans agenda is trying to destroy what it means to be genetic female by attacking us into oblivion and erasure. Enough. #NoXYinXXprisons #SexNotGender #BidenErasedWomen https://t.co/Qu4tcD2orI — Jill Gaebler 🇺🇸 (@jillgaebler) February 14, 2021

It began with Gaebler retweeting an article from a newsletter, published on Substack.com. The article questions the motive on the 'trans agenda' and speculates that the group is working to push back the rights of cisgender women.

In response to the tweet, Inside Out Youth Services published an open letter this week reacting to Gaebler's remarks.

IOYS is a Southern Colorado nonprofit that offers support to "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, questioning queer, and a spectrum of LGBTQ youth."

In the letter, IOYS Executive Director, Jessie Pocock and Danette Pritch, a volunteer facilitator and transparent details that her words hurt:

"Your statement is the definition of transphobic. Your statement legitimizes and publicizes a climate of intolerance, dehumanization, othering, segregating, discriminating, and punishing trans young people for wanting to breathe fully into their own lives just like any other person would want for themselves and just like any parent would want for their child. Our young people are seeing you and hearing you. Your words hurt."

For the full letter click here.