Restaurant partnership with St. Mary Corwin Medical Center comes to an end

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A partnership between various restaurants and Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center is coming to an end.

This comes after the collaboration provided nearly 10,000 hot meals to health care workers at Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center. Totaling about $60,000.

All meals were donated to the hospital at no cost. Participants told KRDO they were happy to help at such a crucial time.

"We were happy to be able to do that for them it was great, all employees jumped in and helped with getting that order together," said Anuschka Macha, the general manager of Honey Baked Ham. "It was definitely a big size order but we were able to do it and happy too."

Mike Cafasso, the CEO of St. Mary Corwin, says eight restaurants participated in the initiative. While he hopes it won't be necessary, the hospital is ready to revive the partnership if it becomes needed again.