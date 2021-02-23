Proposed ordinance would allow Colorado Springs Police to seize cars used in Street races

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a frustrating issue in Colorado Springs not only for police but for neighbors who have to hear it night after night.

Street racing continues to be an ongoing problem for Colorado Springs Police. In November, KRDO Newschannel 13 brought you a special report on this issue. Three months later, the police department is asking City Council to create an ordinance to address the problem.

If the ordinance is approved, it would allow officers to seize cars used in street races. Commander David Edmondson presented the proposal to the council on Monday saying in 2020, there were more than 1,500 reports of street racing where officers tried to stop the vehicle but couldn't.

“The overarching issue here is public safety," Edmondson said during the work session, "we have seen over the years the devastating effect of chasing someone for running a red light that ultimately killed a family in a mini-van.”

The City Council is expected to vote on this proposal in the next two weeks.

