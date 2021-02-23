Crews extinguish fire along I-25 near Pinon Rest Area

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- CDOT reports fire crews are investigating a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon along northbound I-15 between Exit 114 Young Hollow and Pinon Rest Area north of Pueblo.

According to emergency dispatch traffic, crews found multiple "small fires" without an exact number based on the scanner traffic.

I-25 NB: Fire department activity between Exit 114 - Young Hollow and Pinon Rest Area. Fire activity in area. Use caution, watch for crews https://t.co/8DIJgm8gj3 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 23, 2021

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving and to watch for crews that are still working in the area.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information comes in.