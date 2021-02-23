Skip to Content
Crews extinguish fire along I-25 near Pinon Rest Area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- CDOT reports fire crews are investigating a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon along northbound I-15 between Exit 114 Young Hollow and Pinon Rest Area north of Pueblo.

According to emergency dispatch traffic, crews found multiple "small fires" without an exact number based on the scanner traffic.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving and to watch for crews that are still working in the area.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

Shelby Filangi

