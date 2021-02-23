Biden firm on standardized tests as Co. lawmakers look to suspend them

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this month, many parents in southern Colorado and across the state were hoping Gov. Jared Polis would suspend state standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

Monday, the Biden Administration announced states must administer the required standardized tests this year, but schools will not be held accountable for the results. States could also give a remote, shorter, or even delayed version of the exams.

This comes after a group of Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that could suspend state standardized testing for this school year. If Colorado obtains the waiver, the bill would suspend the administration of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing for all subjects.

Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 4 p.m. to see what could potentially be next for students in southern Colorado.