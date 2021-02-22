Man with ties to Teller County at the Capitol during January riots

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man with ties to Teller County lost his job as a pastor, after videos surfaced of him at the Capitol during the January riots.

The videos published to social media by an account called, 'Resist Programming,' allegedly show Tyler Ethridge inside the Capitol on January 6th.

According to a spokesperson for Andrew Wommack's Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Ethridge is a 2017 graduate of their Practical Government School.

In a statement issued Monday, the college said it's "aware that an alumnus, Tyler Ethridge, was present in Washington D.C. on January 6th."

The statement goes on to read, "although the Ministry vigorously supports every citizen's right to free speech and peaceful assembly, we adamantly oppose the violence or other violations of the law that occurred."

In the video, Ethridge said, "I'm probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this, but what is it going to take?"

Shortly after, the Christ Centered Church of Tampa in Dover, Florida, said in a statement on January 19th, that Ethridge is no longer part of its staff.

A Twitter account allegedly affiliated with Ethridge mentions the church in a post responding to the initial video, saying he has nothing to hide and that he reported himself being at the Capitol along with screenshots of what appears to be an FBI tip submission.



In the video, Ethridge said they were being pepper sprayed at the Capitol, then proceeded to show crowds inside, but is never seen actively engaging in any violent acts himself.



According to the Department of Justice's database of Capitol Breach Cases, no charges have been filed against him at this time.