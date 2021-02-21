Two men arrested in Pueblo motel after stolen car tips off police

News

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - Pueblo Police said that while on a routine patrol late Saturday night, an officer located a stolen car in a northside motel parking lot, which led to the arrest of two men.

According to police, around 11:30 pm on Saturday, one of their officers was doing proactive patrol at northside area motels, when he spotted a stolen car that a suspect in connection with domestic violence and stalking charges, was seen in earlier that day.

Police said as officers were checking out the car, a man opened the door to a nearby room, saw the police, then quickly darted inside and shut the door. Police discovered the room was registered to a man wanted on a felony warrant for burglary.

Several officers took up positions around the motel room to prevent an escape by the suspect.

After getting consent to search the room, officers said they found the domestic violence/stalking suspect who they identified as Demetrio Rivera, trying to hide behind a refrigerator.

Investigators said when officers tried to take him into custody, Rivera got into a scuffle with police, but was quickly subdued. Police found a handgun tucked into the waistband of Rivera's pants and the two men were taken into custody on various charges.