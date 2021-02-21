Car club hosts Vincent Jackson memorial cruise in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local car club is hosting a memorial cruise Sunday for former Widefield graduate and NFL receiver, Vincent Jackson, who passed away earlier this week.

The cruise will start at Flipping Peddler at 3945 North Academy Boulevard around 5:00 p.m., according to President of the Colorado Project Car Club's Colorado Springs Chapter, Shaun Madrid.

Vincent Jackson memorial cruise poster

Jackson played football at Widefield High School and the University of Northern Colorado, before being drafted into the NFL to play twelve seasons for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6'5" receiver made three Pro Bowl appearances.

Jackson was also known for his charity work in the Tampa Bay area.

He was found dead in a Tampa-area hotel room Monday morning, according to police.

The official cause of the 38-year-old's death is still under investigation.

His family reportedly donated his brain for a study on CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma.