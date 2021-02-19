Working women disproportionately impacted by pandemic, report finds

News

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Working women are experiencing impacts of the pandemic disproportionately from men, according to a new report.

According to findings released by Colorado based research group, Common Sense Institute, women accounted for more than 54% or 5.26 million U.S. jobs lost between December 2020 to January 2021. In comparison, men accounted for 4.4 million jobs.

In Colorado, unemployment for women between 16 to 24 increased to 12.5% and 5% for women above the age of 25.

Most noticeably, the data highlights the effects on Colorado mothers. In December, mothers participating in the labor force were 6% below February 2020 levels of 79%. Overall, at least 20,000 Colorado mothers have left the labor force.

