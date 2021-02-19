Process toward creating 20-year transportation plan continues in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials sponsored an interactive virtual public meeting Thursday night, the latest step in the yearlong ConnectCOS transportation study.

The study will lead to an update of the city's previous transportation plan and will result in 20-year plan for safe, efficient, accessible and well-connected travel options in and around the city.

Thursday's 90-minute meeting allowed the public to comment on a monthlong citizen survey last year involving 1,700 residents.

The survey focused on questions regarding the strengths and weaknesses of the city’s current transportation system and solicited information related to travel habits and needs.

Among the survey's findings was that 98% of respondents own at least one vehicle and 65% want more transportation options such as walking, biking and public transit.

Using the information collected and public feedback, the ConnectCOS team will identify and prioritize areas of need and formulate potential strategies to address them.

Officials expect to have a final plan ready for City Council approval by the end of the year.

