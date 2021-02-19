HOA says Black Lives Matter flag violates bylaws; homeowners wait on vote

News

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Homeowners are waiting on a vote from their Homeowners Association after they were initially told they needed to take down their Black Lives Matter flag.

According to 9News, the HOA says not about the message of the flag, but that it's violating the HOA bylaws.

Kara Willkoff says, according to their HOA, flags are considered signs, and signs aren't allowed under the current covenant.

However, Willkoff pointed out, there are plenty of other signs attached to flagpoles along her street showing support of the Avs and other sports teams.

"It's arbitrary, and I think that's the bigger difference. You can't pick and choose what you're going to enforce," said Willkoff.

Willkoff and her husband are waiting for an answer to why their sign, in particular, was censored, now they've reached out to the ACLU of Colorado for help.

Their HOA says it plans to hold a neighborhood vote soon on whether to update its' bylaws or not.