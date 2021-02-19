El Paso County administered more than 100,000 COVID vaccines

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, El Paso County reached a significant milestone in COVID-19 response efforts by administering more than 100,000 vaccines.

As of Feb. 18, 100,472 doses have been administered, 71,969 people received at least one dose, and 28,704 people received both doses.

In addition to that, 50% of the 70 and above age group in El Paso County have now been vaccinated.

“We are thrilled to see our community achieve this milestone and grateful for the efforts of our many partners and the El Paso County Vaccine Consortium in helping accomplish this,” said El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan. “We have been steadfast in advocating for more vaccine supply for our community and working diligently with our partners to increase vaccination coordination and planning efforts. We are proud to see these efforts come to fruition and look forward to continued progress and the ability to vaccinate more residents.”

Data through Feb. 18 show in El Paso County, the rate of decline for the virus has slowed, making the county's metrics still outside the Level Blue range.

As of Thursday, data shows:

Seven-day incidence: 123.3 (down from 127.9 the previous day)

123.3 (down from 127.9 the previous day) Average daily cases in the last seven days: 127 (down from 132 the previous day)

127 (down from 132 the previous day) Seven-day positivity: 5.8% (down from 5.97% the previous day)

5.8% (down from 5.97% the previous day) Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Feb. 12– Feb. 18): 25 (down from 47 during the previous seven days)

For a more in-depth look at the COVID-19 dial, and how El Paso County is doing, click here.